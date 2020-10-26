In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Grant Ewing, the CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF). The company completed a 100% Earn-In at the Raney Gold Project in Ontario, Canada as we provide an update from the Fall 2020 Drill Program.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/103037/rock


About Rockridge Resources Ltd

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

 



