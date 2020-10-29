Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release to investors a copy of the presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Lydeamore, will present today at AusBiotech +Invest 2020.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1NIGQC4U


About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    

Contact

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com



Link: Investor Presentation


Related Companies

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Biotech Drugs & OTC Health & Pharm General

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) Quarterly Financial Report

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) Annual Report to Shareholders

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) CEO Steve Lydeamore to Present at AusBiotech 2020

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) Investor Presentation

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020


Read More