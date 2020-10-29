BetMakers Technology Group Holdings Limited (
The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:
http://brokerbriefing.com/register/
Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to Jane Morgan at jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
ContactCharly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618
Related Companies
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Related Industry Topics:
Games & Entertainment Consumers General Sports