Alligator Energy Limited (
Uranium
- Completion of Samphire Project acquisition in South Australia - addition of a 47Mlb U3O8 resource (Refer ASX announcement: 8 Oct 2020)
- Agreement finalised for SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative (ADI) for up to $152,400 in co-funding at Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project
- Funds targeted for geophysics program at BLU once an identified Contractor is able to travel on an unrestricted basis to South Australia
- Exploration strategy and initial target development for the Nabarlek North tenements now drafted - while COVID restrictions are easing, onset of wet season indicates work now likely to occur in 2021
Energy Minerals
- All Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) tenements remain in good standing
- Piedmont Information Memorandum seeking a strategic partner completed and sent to targeted groups
Corporate
- Subsequent to quarter end (1 October 2020) Shareholder approval was obtained for the acquisition of the Samphire Uranium Project
- Cash balance at quarter end of $0.55m with additional $0.64m unrestricted cash in early October 2020 with the Samphire acquisition, bringing cash position to $1.2 million at that time
Plans for the forthcoming quarter
- Desktop studies underway on Samphire Project in processing technology improvements, intermediate product potential, resource expansion and exploration, and hydrogeology
- Finalise BLU native title agreements
- Negotiate terms for the BLU geophysics plan with the preferred contractor
- ARUP site visit including key stakeholder engagement
- Alligator is continuing to pursue future uranium opportunities and external projects in target regions. We believe this is the right time to evaluate value-adding uranium opportunities while the uranium production profile is suppressed and nuclear power expansion continues
- Progress discussions on the Piedmont Project (NW Italy) with interested strategic investors
To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RNX0S1BB
About Alligator Energy Ltd
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.
Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).
ContactMr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au
Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Metals Materials General Mining Mineral Sands Cobalt