Alligator Energy Limited ( ASX:AGE ) is pleased to release the 30 September 2020 Quarterly Report.Uranium- Completion of Samphire Project acquisition in South Australia - addition of a 47Mlb U3O8 resource (Refer ASX announcement: 8 Oct 2020)- Agreement finalised for SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative (ADI) for up to $152,400 in co-funding at Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project- Funds targeted for geophysics program at BLU once an identified Contractor is able to travel on an unrestricted basis to South Australia- Exploration strategy and initial target development for the Nabarlek North tenements now drafted - while COVID restrictions are easing, onset of wet season indicates work now likely to occur in 2021Energy Minerals- All Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) tenements remain in good standing- Piedmont Information Memorandum seeking a strategic partner completed and sent to targeted groupsCorporate- Subsequent to quarter end (1 October 2020) Shareholder approval was obtained for the acquisition of the Samphire Uranium Project- Cash balance at quarter end of $0.55m with additional $0.64m unrestricted cash in early October 2020 with the Samphire acquisition, bringing cash position to $1.2 million at that timePlans for the forthcoming quarter- Desktop studies underway on Samphire Project in processing technology improvements, intermediate product potential, resource expansion and exploration, and hydrogeology- Finalise BLU native title agreements- Negotiate terms for the BLU geophysics plan with the preferred contractor- ARUP site visit including key stakeholder engagement- Alligator is continuing to pursue future uranium opportunities and external projects in target regions. We believe this is the right time to evaluate value-adding uranium opportunities while the uranium production profile is suppressed and nuclear power expansion continues- Progress discussions on the Piedmont Project (NW Italy) with interested strategic investorsTo view the Quarterly Report, please visit:About Alligator Energy LtdAlligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).

Contact Mr Greg Hall

Executive Director and CEO

Alligator Energy Ltd

Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au



Mr Mike Meintjes

Company Secretary

Alligator Energy Ltd

Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Greg HallExecutive Director and CEOAlligator Energy LtdEmail: gh@alligatorenergy.com.auMr Mike MeintjesCompany SecretaryAlligator Energy LtdEmail: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au