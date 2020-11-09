Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to make available a copy of the presentation that Managing Director Shane Sikora will be delivering at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Online Conference.

The presentation provides a summary of the recent exciting high-grade gold drill results at the Western Queen and the Thunderstorm Projects along with outlining the multiple completed (awaiting assays), ongoing and planned drill programs on Rumble's Pipeline of Significant High-Grade Gold and Tier 1 Projects in 2020, providing multiple near-term catalysts for a significant re-rating.

