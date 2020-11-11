For Central Petroleum Limited (
Amongst these new opportunities is the opportunity to participate as a foundation customer of the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline (AMGP) alongside Macquarie and Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), and play a significant role in progressing its development and supplying gas to South-Eastern Australia domestic markets in 2024
Completion of the AMGP would be a 'gamechanger' for Central, providing a shorter, more direct route, with fewer bottlenecks to deliver our gas to the much larger south-eastern market. It will provide a catalyst for the Amadeus Basin to become an increasingly important part of the solution for south-eastern Australia's looming gas shortage.
About Central Petroleum Limited
Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.
Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.
We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.
