Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) today provides the Noosa Mining and Investment Conference Presentation.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EDHF3ABD


About Musgrave Minerals Ltd

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.

    

Contact

Rob Waugh
Managing Director
Musgrave Minerals Limited
+61 8 9324 1061

Luke Forrestal
Associate Director
Media and Capital Partners
+61 411 479 144



