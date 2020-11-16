AdvanceTC Ltd (
Mr. Fan has more than 20 years of R&D, engineering, operation, and project management experiences in the electronics industry. He had worked for various Multinational companies both in China and USA , such as Flexcomm Limited, Cellon Inc., Photon Access Inc., Motorola, Intel and China Academy of Space Technology involving in project management, engineering management and design engineer positions.
Mr. Fan has a M.S. degree in Electronic and Engineering and B.S. degree in Automation from the Beijing Institute of Technology and Tsinghua University of China.
He has over 10 China patents and patents pending to his name.
About AdvanceTC Limited
AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com
ContactCP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com
