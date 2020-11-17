NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.

- Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks

- Partnership with Dalhousie University

- Battery testing, design, and prototyping services

- Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries

- Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology

To view the AGM Address by the Chairman, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z468SI69

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LN3NW84G


About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  

Contact

Greg Baynton
Director NOVONIX
Phone: +61 414 970 566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Chris Burns
CEO NOVONIX
Phone: +1 902 449 9121
Email: chris@novonixgroup.com



Link: CEO Presentation to the AGM


Related Companies

NOVONIX Ltd
   


Related Industry Topics:
Mining Lithium Graphite

NOVONIX Ltd

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) High Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate - Kachi Brines

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) OTC Markets Presentation - Introduction to North America

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Listing Date for Trading on the OTCQX Market

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) North American Trading in NOVONIX Shares

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) and the Battery Revolution - Battery Day Response


Read More