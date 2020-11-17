Vintage Energy Ltd (
New gas discoveries are required to ease dependence on the development of 'undeveloped 2P Reserves' and 'anticipated developments' to meet forecast demand.
- Federal Govt has identified gas companies and the delivery of gas to market as an essential service
- Forecast demand, underpinned by LNG, expected to be steady over the long term
- Significant investment, needed to meet forecast demand, required for:
o Development of 2P undeveloped
o Development 'anticipated developments'
o Development of new discoveries
o Exploration and appraisal
- Domestic gas prices are independent of global oil prices
- Recent ACCC papers indicate contract gas pricing in the $9 10/GJ range
