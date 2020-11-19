BetMakers Technology Group Limited (
Highlights
- Pilot program to conduct Fixed Odds wagers in New Jersey on Grade 1 Stakes Races
- New Jersey Racing Commission approval separate to current legislative process
At a public session on 18 November, the New Jersey Racing Commission approved the Fixed Odds pilot program with a commencement date of 1 January 2021. This Approval is separate to the current legislative process which is currently underway in the U.S (ASX announcement on 2 November 2020).
BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham commented: "We welcome the positive news that the New Jersey Racing Commission has supported the introduction of a pilot program on Fixed Odds for horse racing while we work through the legislative process for a more comprehensive offering."
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
ContactCharly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618
