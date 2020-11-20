Cobre Limited (
KML owns the second largest tenure holding in the Botswana portion of the Kalahari Copper Belt after ASX listed company Sandfire Resources Limited (
The Transaction remains subject to finalising transaction documents, receipt of relevant regulatory approvals and approval by Cobre shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting which is expected to occur in early 2021.
Cobre looks forward to providing further market updates on the Transaction as future material developments occur.
About Cobre Limited
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.
