Queensland Minerals announce the start of the work program at the Eidsvold project west of Bundaberg, QLD. Following the relaxing of COVID border crossing requirements, the company will begin a long awaited evaluation of the Kildare deposit, located between the historic multi million ounce producing gold mines at Mt Perry and Cracow.The town of Eidsvold was established as a mining town in the late 1880s. Gold was discovered in the region as early as the 1850s, but mining did not occur on a large scale until 1886, after the discovery of the Mount Rose reef. The field developed quickly and consisted of a number of individual mines, including Mount Rose, Junction, Lady Augusta, The Minerva and Bonanza. The town of Eidsvold was established below the field, although it was named after Eidsvold Station, established by Thomas Archer in 1848. By the late 1880s, the town's population, including miners, was close to 2000.The company has prepared an extensive field mapping and surface evaluation program for the area following the discovery of material showing very high gold, tungsten and lead values, in the surrounding area.The Exploration permit was granted earlier this year, however the company was unable to progress due to travel restrictions.Queensland Minerals holds granted mining leases and exploration permits in New South Wales, Queensland, the Northern Territory and New Zealand. The company focus is the development of gold resources to production.About Queensland MineralsQueensland Minerals is a junior explorer with multi-metallic minerals projects in New South Wales and Queensland, Australia. The company board of directors is well established in the resources sector with decades of resource development experience.Queenland Minerals' current focus is on the lower central Queensland gold district and has a greenfield gold discovery under development. Additional gold projects are being developed in the Northern Territory and New Zealand.

W: www.queenslandminerals.com Tim McKinnonChief Executive OfficerT: +61-404-266-877W: www.queenslandminerals.com