The outlook for uranium is very positive, with nuclear power integral to meeting clean energy targets and the company is well positioned to continue successful execution of the dual-pillar growth strategy, to deliver a 5-10Mlb low cost, multi-platform global uranium platform.
Deep Yellow has a well defined M&A execution strategy with first acquisition expected late CY20/early CY21, a strong capital position (A$11Mend September '20) and continued support from equity markets.
Deep Yellow aims to provide security and certainty of uranium supply into a growing market.
About Deep Yellow Limited
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
