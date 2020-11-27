BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) provides the Bounty Oil and Gas NL AGM Presentation.

- Petroleum Revenue $2.91 million (2019 $3.66)

- Average price received $93.00/bbl(2019 $91.60)

- Gross Production 27,286 bbls(2019 39,918)

- Most new wells at Naccowlahin full production

- 9 well Naccowlahprogram completed with 78% success rate

- Minimum 5 well program being planned for 2021

- Targeting over 1 million barrels in the Surat Basin in Bounty controlled lands

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RM472JI0


About BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

 

Contact

David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366



Link: Bounty Oil and Gas NL AGM Presentation


Related Companies

BPH Energy Limited

Bounty Oil and Gas Nl
   


Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General

Bounty Oil and Gas Nl

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) Carbon Capture and Storage Proposal for PEP11 Baleen well

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) Investee Advent Energy PEP 11 Developments

Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) Utopia 14 Well Oil Discovery

FINANCE VIDEO: Bounty Oil and Gas (ASX:BUY) CEO Philip Kelso Presents at Investorium.tv on February 4th, 2013

WEBCAST: Investorium.tv Live in Sydney - Gold Royalty, Streaming Investment Opportunities and Oil and Gas


Read More

BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Letter to Shareholders

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Annual Report to Shareholders

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Quarterly Activities Report

Cortical Dynamics Ltd 30 June 2020 Annual Financial Report

MEC Resources Limited (ASX:MMR) Announces Company Development and Board Changes


Read More