NSX welcomes Aobo Environmental Technology Limited (
Aobo Environmental Technology Limited listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $48.3 million.
Aobo Environmental Technology provide energy efficient environmental air treatment and energy storage solutions for industrial and residential applications.
About Aobo Environmental Technology Limited
Aobo Environmental Technology (NSX:AB9) provide energy efficient environmental air treatment and energy storage solutions for industrial and residential applications.
About NSX Ltd
NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.
ContactAobo Environmental Technology Limited
E: info@aoboet.com.au
WWW: www.aoboet.com.au
NSX Ltd
T: +61-2-8378-6400
WWW: www.nsx.com.au
Related Companies
Aobo Environmental Technology Limited
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Lithium