NSX welcomes Aobo Environmental Technology Limited ( NSX:AB9 ) as the latest IPO on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Aobo Environmental Technology Limited listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $48.3 million.Aobo Environmental Technology provide energy efficient environmental air treatment and energy storage solutions for industrial and residential applications.

