NSX welcomes Aobo Environmental Technology Limited (NSX:AB9) as the latest IPO on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

Aobo Environmental Technology Limited listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $48.3 million.

Aobo Environmental Technology provide energy efficient environmental air treatment and energy storage solutions for industrial and residential applications.


About Aobo Environmental Technology Limited

About NSX Ltd

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

  

Contact

Aobo Environmental Technology Limited
E: info@aoboet.com.au
WWW: www.aoboet.com.au

NSX Ltd
T: +61-2-8378-6400
WWW: www.nsx.com.au



