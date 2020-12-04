Digital health and fitness company OliveX Holdings Limited (
OliveX announces completion of the acquisition to fast track the development of OliveX's KARA Smart Fitness platform.
The acquisition was announced on 2 December 2020.
An investor presentation showcasing the businesses and the strategic nature of the acquisition is available at the link below.
About OliveX Holdings Limited
OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.
ContactXavier Kris
Executive Director
xavier.kris@olivex.ai
Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
Henry.jordan@sdir.com.au
+61 (0) 431 271 538
