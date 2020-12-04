The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited (
Sportech has announced that is has since received a conditional proposal from a third party to acquire all of the shares in Sportech PLC, which among other things, remains subject to due diligence. In its announcement to its shareholders Sportech has also advised that there is no certainty that a formal offer will be made as a result of this conditional proposal.
BetMakers continues to have a binding agreement with Sportech with respect to the sale of the Tote and Digital Business. The Board of Sportech has agreed to recommend the Acquisition to its shareholders and has confirmed that it will shortly release a circular convening the Meeting to approve the Acquisition of the Tote and Digital Business.
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
