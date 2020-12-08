Novonix Ltd (
The company has strong connections with leading companies in the battery, auto, renewables and electronics and also has first commercial technology in PUREgraphite anode material with a contract with Samsung SDI.
Novonix is the only company to break into this market outside of Asia with a tier 1 cell maker, serving an anode market that is growing from ~US$3B today to ~US$30B in next 10 years.
About NOVONIX Ltd
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
