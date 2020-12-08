Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is delivering the battery materials the EV and renewables future needs and redefining the manufacturing processes to deliver lower costs, waste and emissions.

The company has strong connections with leading companies in the battery, auto, renewables and electronics and also has first commercial technology in PUREgraphite anode material with a contract with Samsung SDI.

Novonix is the only company to break into this market outside of Asia with a tier 1 cell maker, serving an anode market that is growing from ~US$3B today to ~US$30B in next 10 years.

About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  

