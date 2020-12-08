The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited (
BetMakers confirms that Sportech has announced that the meeting of Sportech shareholders to approve the Acquisition will be held on 24 December 2020 ("Meeting").
A circular with respect to the Meeting will now be sent to Sportech shareholders. The circular contains a recommendation from the Sportech Board that Sportech shareholders approve the sale of the Tote and Digital Business to BetMakers.
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
ContactCharly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618
Related Companies
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Related Industry Topics:
Games & Entertainment Consumers General Sports