In the West Kimberlie's the pipes are characterised by 2 main types of rocks. The central volcanic plug which as they have cooled largely re-absorbed the diamonds, meaning today they are largely diamond free. The second type are tuffs and agglomerates, which as they were rapidly cooled still maintain their diamonds.
The tuffs were rapidly eroded and at Walgidee have virtually been eroded away. At the time of the intrusion (20 million years ago) the creeks drained north (today they drain south). Thus, the entire outwash from the weathering of the Walgidee pipe occurs north of the Walgidee pipe in this tenement.
These gravels, channels and terraces will be the subject of an intensive exploration program.
The features are buried beneath 5-20m of wind blown sand. Other terraces and channels such as the J, L have been mined and heavily investigated by other companies. It has been found worldwide such channels tend to have stones of better quality than the original source. The diamonds of the West Kimberly are often coloured green, yellow, brown and even purple and pink, and usually of high quality.
The company will define an exploration strategy with its experienced geologist (Greg Barnes) and will commence work on the area after the cyclone season in May this year.
About Consolidated Africa Limited
Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Issue Code: CRA
Issue Name: Consolidated Africa Limited FPO
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU000000CRA3
Industry: Materials
Nominated Adviser: Eakin McCaffery Cox
Listed Date: Tuesday, 15 March 2016
