Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) advises investors that Christopher Gerteisen, CEO and Executive Director, has pre-recorded a presentation for the 33rd Annual Roth Conference to be held between 15-17 March 2021.

Shareholders that are interested in viewing the video can do so by registering and viewing here:
https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/nvaaf/1961244


About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

   

Contact

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au



