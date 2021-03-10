Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Timothy Ko, the CEO of Entheon Biomedical (CNSX:ENBI) (OTCMKTS:ENTBF). Entheon Biomedical is pioneering a leading-edge addiction recovery solution that harnesses and optimizes the therapeutic potential of the DMT molecule.

Entheon exists to invert the addiction-recovery ratio, turning the 'untreatable case' and 'lost cause' from the norm to the exception. The company is committed to the legal development of regulated, safe & effective therapies, and in educating the public and medical profession as to the efficacy of psychedelic protocols when clinically administered in the optimum set and setting.

In this segment we discuss the company's subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences and the completion of the research and development phase for the HaluGen Psychedelics Genetic Test.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104699/entheon


About Entheon Biomedical

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

    

Contact

Entheon Biomedical Corp.
Joseph Cullen, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 919-8615
Joe@entheonbiomedical.com
https://entheonbiomedical.com/



