White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is an Australian exploration and development company whose activities are focussed on gold, silver and copper exploration and development in eastern Australia and zinc - silver - lead - gold - copper exploration in Alaska, USA. The Company's two projects are 100% owned - the globally significant Red Mountain zinc and precious metals VMS project in Alaska and the Mt Carrington gold-silver project located near Drake in northern New South Wales.

Significant activity during the period include the proposed acquisition of AuStar Gold Limited, a term sheet signed with Thomson Resources Ltd to Earn-In and Joint Venture Mt Carrington, the Red Mountain Zinc-Silver-Lead-Gold Project, Alaska, USA and the work program at the Last Chance Gold Target.

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

 

