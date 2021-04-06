The company intends on becoming completely vertically integrated, producing helium from their wells in Arizona for delivery to off take candidates within the region. The consumption of helium along with recent prices has proliferated as its uses in the medical world, in computers and other arenas has grown.
To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104986/dme
About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.
ContactSuite 510 - 580 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6
Canada
Tel: +1-604-788-0300
Don Mosher, Vice President of Finance
(604) 617-5448
E-mail: don@desertmountainenergy.com
www.desertmountainenergy.com
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General Mining Gold Copper