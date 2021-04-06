In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRLF) as the company expands its drill program at the Knife Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan to 2100 metres.

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104990/rock


About Rockridge Resources Ltd

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

 

Contact

Jonathan Wiesblatt
CEO or
Spencer Coulter, Corporate Communications
Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com
www.rockridgeresources.com



Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

Rockridge Resources Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Zinc Copper Silver Cobalt

Rockridge Resources Ltd

Ellis Martin Report: Mining Financial Analyst and Institutional Investor Jonathan Wiesblatt Joins Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) as CEO

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources Intersects 2.5 g/t Au over 13.0m containing 9.6g/t Au over 2.0m and Makes New Gold Discovery 250m West of Main Zone

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Completes 100% Earn-In at Raney Gold Project and Provides Update from the Fall 2020 Drill Program

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) Commences 3,000 Metre Diamond Drill Program at its High-Grade Raney Gold Project

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) 3,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at its Raney High-Grade Gold Project


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra (TSX-V:YGT) Announces Significant Increase of 64% for the Inferred Mineral Resource to 1,207,000 Ounces at its Yellowknife City Gold Project

Ellis Martin Report: Desert Mountain Energy (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Complete Vertical Integration of Needed Helium Production

Ellis Martin Report: SkyHarbour Resources' Jordan Trimble Explains Why the Market is Responding Positively as the Company Mobilizes its Moore Uranium Project Drill Program in the Athabasca.

Ellis Martin Report: Mining Financial Analyst and Institutional Investor Jonathan Wiesblatt Joins Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) as CEO

Ellis Martin Report: Entheon Biomedical's (CNSX:ENBI) HaluGen Psychedelics Genetic Test Ahead of Ethical Clinical DMT Therapy


Read More