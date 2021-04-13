The VCEX Exchange is an online platform that performs tasks that streamlines the process of raising capital, managing shareholders and investors.
A one-stop shop for growing your business without the overhead of the usual costs associated with the many regulatory and legal functions that is handled automatically by the VCEX.
To view the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/105028/vcex
To view the VCEX Marketplace, please visit:
https://app.vcex.com.au/marketplace
About VCEX
VCEX is an Australian Investment ecosystem and trading platform making it easier for investors and companies to connect, raise capital and trade shares. The VEX is seen as being the future of capital raising for small to medium enterprises, its ability to raise funds at very short notice, issue shares and manage funds whilst maintaining continuous disclosure is a world first.
ContactDavid Pillinger
CEO
m +61 408 885 800
e dap@safesoft.com.au
Michael Bryden
Director and COO
m +61 447 733 308
e jmb@safesoft.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Trade & Commerce General IT General Governance Investor Relations Financial Services