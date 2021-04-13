VCEX Exchange (VCEX:VEX) CEO David Pillinger is interviewed by Tim Mckinnon from ABN Newswire on Raising Capital for private and public Australian companies and businesses.The VCEX Exchange is an online platform that performs tasks that streamlines the process of raising capital, managing shareholders and investors.A one-stop shop for growing your business without the overhead of the usual costs associated with the many regulatory and legal functions that is handled automatically by the VCEX.To view the Interview, please visit:To view the VCEX Marketplace, please visit:About VCEXVCEX is an Australian Investment ecosystem and trading platform making it easier for investors and companies to connect, raise capital and trade shares. The VEX is seen as being the future of capital raising for small to medium enterprises, its ability to raise funds at very short notice, issue shares and manage funds whilst maintaining continuous disclosure is a world first.

e jmb@safesoft.com.au David PillingerCEOm +61 408 885 800e dap@safesoft.com.auMichael BrydenDirector and COOm +61 447 733 308e jmb@safesoft.com.au