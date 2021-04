In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Rockridge Resources ( CVE:ROCK )( OTCMKTS:RRRLF ) as the company stakes additional ground at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan increasing their holdings by 70% from 32,663 hectares (80,712 acres).To view the interview, please visit:About Rockridge Resources LtdRockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

www.rockridgeresources.com Jonathan WiesblattCEO orSpencer Coulter, Corporate CommunicationsRockridge Resources Ltd.Telephone: 604-687-3376Toll Free: 800-567-8181Facsimile: 604-687-3119Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.comwww.rockridgeresources.com