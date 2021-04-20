Deep Yellow Limited's (
- Dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a multi-platform, 5-10Mlb per annum, low-cost, tier one uranium producer
- Led by a standout uranium team
o A highly-credentialed and experienced team (majority ex-Paladin Energy) with proven success in the uranium sector, strong project development, operational and corporate capabilities
o Majority of this team successfully built and operated two innovative conventional uranium operations (Langer Heinrich, Namibia and Kayelekera, Malawi)
o Grew Paladin from a market capitalisation of A$2M to A$4Bn - pre-Fukushima
- Well-funded for future growth with cash balance of A$51M(+A$30Moption conversion June 2022)
- Nuclear energy becoming the moral imperative, with positive momentum building globally
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PGFWMT5F
About Deep Yellow Limited
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
ContactJohn Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au
Related Companies