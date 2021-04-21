OzAurum Resources Limited (
In October 2020, drilling at Mulgabbie North was conducted which comprised 8 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes and one diamond drill hole. All drill holes intercepted significant gold Mineralisation and associated alteration.
On 10 December 2020 the Company issued a prospectus to raise up to $12,000,000 through the issue of up to 48,000,000 shares at an issue price of $0.25 per share. Following a successful capital raising the Company issued 48,000,000 shares on 27 January 2021 and satisfied the listing requirements of the ASX. The Company was admitted to the official list of ASX Limited on 4 February 2021 and quotation of the Company's securities commenced on 8 February 2021.
OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie.
