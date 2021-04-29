Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) CEO Mr Chris Gerteisen will be presenting at the Gold Events Virtual "Gold Conference" on 29 April 2021 and the ShareCafe "Hidden Gems" Webinar on 30 April 2021.

Details for registering for these virtual events are:

- Gold Events - https://goldevents.com.au/vgc-29-apr-2021/

Thursday 29 April 2021 at 09:30am AEST

- ShareCafe - https://www.sharecafe.com.au

Friday 30 April 2021 at 12:30pm AEST


About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.

   

