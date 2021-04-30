Join Ellis Martin for an interview with Jean Rainville, President and CEO of Fokus Mining Corp (CVE:FKM) (OTCMKTS:FKMCF). Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits, primarily gold... located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, the province of Quebec, Canada.

The company is determined and focused on developing the full potential of the opportunity presented by the Galloway project in Quebec's Golden Triangle.

The Galloway project has demonstrated prolific, high-grade assays in the past and Fokus is in the midst of a 40,000 meter drill program to further explore and develop the resource. Mr. Rainville has worked as an engineer, a fund manager and a director of corporate finance and has also served as a director or advisor for several public companies. He holds bachelor's degrees in Mining Engineering and Commerce, both from McGill University.

Today we review promising results to date on the Hendrick Zone and Results of the recent airborne geophysical survey on the Galloway Project.

About Fokus Mining Corporation

Fokus Mining Corporation (TSX.V:FKM) (FRA:F7E1) (OTCQB:FKMCF) is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to develop the full potential of the opportunity presented by the Galloway project and its Golden Triangle.

 

