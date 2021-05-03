AdvanceTC Ltd (
The Company is targeting to release the app to the general public by August 2021, upon the completion of the trial usage by the selected users.
For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app , please click here :-
https://advancetc.com/index.php/our-products/starzchat/
About Matrix Protocol
The Open source Matrix Protocol provides federated, secure, instant messaging to many organisations, government agencies and consumers. With more than 28 Million users and 60,000 servers operating around the world today, the Matrix Protocol is the best open source real time communication protocol for tomorrow.
For more information on Matrix , please click here :-
https://matrix.org
About AdvanceTC Limited
AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com
ContactCP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com
