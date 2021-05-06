Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Don Mosher, Vice President of Capital Markets for Desert Mountain Energy (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF).

Desert Mountain Energy is a resource company actively engaged in the exploration and development of Helium and Rare Earth Gas properties in the American Southwest with a substantial land holding at the Holbrook Helium Project in Holbrook, Arizona, the world's best address for Helium with prolific historic production.

The company intends on becoming completely vertically integrated, producing helium from their wells in Arizona for delivery to off take candidates within the region. The consumption of helium along with recent prices has proliferated as its uses in the medical world, in computers and other arenas has grown. Mr. Mosher provides us with an overview of the company and an update on the Holbrook Helium Project. We discuss the fundamentals of the helium market and why it's an interesting potential investment opportunity.

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

 

