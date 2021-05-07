Tamboran Resources Limited today released its inaugural Sustainability Plan, outlining the Company's wide-ranging set of commitments and actions to achieve its vision of playing a part in the global energy transition to a lower carbon future through the development of a large-scale, clean, low CO2 natural gas resource in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Pursuant to its vision, Tamboran aims to become a producer of gas with net zero emissions for its equity share of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions when the Company initiates sale of natural gas.Tamboran believes that operating in a sustainable manner is central to achieving the Company's core strategy and objectives. The Sustainability Plan includes six pillars that define its purpose, principles and values with relation to sustainability. These are:- Health and Safety: Putting the health and safety of our people, contractors and community first through effective systems, culture and secure operations;- Climate Change: Playing an effective role in the transition to a lower carbon economy through the production of low CO2 natural gas resources;- Environment: Applying leading technologies to promote efficiency and minimise environmental impacts;- People: Attracting, developing and retaining a diverse, inclusive and competent workforce;- Community: Partnering with our local and host communities to share value through the creation of local jobs and business opportunities; and- Economic Sustainability: Generating economic growth and value for our investors, employees, customers and communities through sustainable production of affordable gas resources and distribution to multiple markets.These pillars align with selected Sustainable Development Goals as defined by the United Nations.Tamboran will select appropriate sustainability practices, set measurable performance targets and report progress against those targets. Tamboran believes this strategy will enable it to achieve both the Company's vision and its sustainability objectives."We are pleased to share our Sustainability Plan, which highlights our vision and priorities. We aspire to play a part in the global transition to a lower carbon, more sustainable future and look forward to building on this report over time, based on stakeholder feedback," said Joel Riddle, Managing Director and CEO of Tamboran Resources. "Operating sustainably is very relevant to how we impact the environment, local communities and is vital to generating long term value for all our stakeholders".To view the Sustainability Plan, please visit:About Tamboran Resources LimitedFounded in 2009, Tamboran Resources Limited is a public unlisted oil and gas company focused on supporting the "Net Zero CO2" energy transition in Australia and Asia-Pacific through developing low CO2 unconventional gas resources in the Australian Northern Territory. Holding premium acreage in the highly prospective Beetaloo/McArthur basin, Tamboran is strategically positioned to rapidly commercialise these resources to address a forecast domestic energy shortfall and as a feed supplier to existing Australian LNG plants.Tamboran Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with a global management team leveraging a significant depth of experience in the successful commercialisation of unconventional oil and gas throughout North America. The team brings a wealth of knowledge, including modern shale reservoir assessment, as well as cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology.

