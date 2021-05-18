AdvanceTC Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to advise that the Company has recently submitted the application for StarzChat as a trademark ((TM)) through its appointed trademark lawyer.

Below is the design submitted for the trademark registration which shall be utilised in all future communications, whether through documents or online, in relations to its StarzChat Multimode Communication App.

For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app, please visit:
https://advancetc.com/index.php/our-products/starzchat/


About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com


 

Contact

CP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com



Link: AdvanceTC submits trademark application for Starzchat


