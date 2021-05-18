AdvanceTC Ltd (
Below is the design submitted for the trademark registration which shall be utilised in all future communications, whether through documents or online, in relations to its StarzChat Multimode Communication App.
For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app, please visit:
https://advancetc.com/index.php/our-products/starzchat/
About AdvanceTC Limited
AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com
ContactCP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com
