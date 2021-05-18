Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Keith Anderson, The President and CEO of Silver Sands Resources Corporation (
To date the company has a 43101 compliant reported 12 million ounces indicated silver resource as well as 3 million ounces inferred, and we believe that's just the beginning.
Neighboring major players in the space include Pan American Silver, McKuen Mining and Yamana.
To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/105443/sand
About Silver Sands Resources Corporation
Silver Sands Resources Corporation (CNSX:SAND)(OTCMKTS:SSRSF) is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.
ContactSilver Sands Resources Corp.
830 - 1100 Melville
Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A6
+1 604-786-7774
info@silversandscorp.com
www.silversandscorp.com
