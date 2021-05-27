Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (
In addition to the approval of the Court, the transaction remains subject to completion of definitive agreements, to shareholder approval and other necessary regulatory approvals.
Welcoming this new development, Sayona's Managing Director Brett Lynch said: "We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone, we look forward to progressing this process through to completion with the support of all stakeholders."
Desjardins Capital Markets acted as lead financial advisor to Sayona Mining Limited.
About Sayona Mining Ltd
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
ContactBrett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au
