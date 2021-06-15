Further to Azure Health Technology Limited's (
VTL's CEO and Managing Director, Dr Glenn Tong, said that this is a major milestone for VTL as we are now commencing the launch of both our patented nutraceutical products, NE1-Elite(R) for reduction of Delayed Onsent Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and NE1-Heart(R) for maintenance of heart health in the US.
About Azure Health Technology Limited
Azure Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) develops and commercializes evidence-based nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals based on two proprietary and patented delivery platforms for improving the bioavailability and efficacy of tocotrienols (a natural product which is one part of vitamin E).
