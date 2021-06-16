Consolidated Africa Limited (
CRA received 25 million shares in recently re-listed Blencowe Plc on 28 April 2020. These shares were released from escrow on 28 April 2021.
The transaction was approved by the board to meet it existing debt obligations and future working capital requirements.
About Consolidated Africa Limited
Consolidated Africa Limited (NSX:CRA) is a management team skilled in the evaluation, procurement and advancement of mineral projects, which has a primary focus in the field of mining exploration and advancement of mineral deposits.
