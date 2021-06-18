In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Jonathan Weisblatt, CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRLF) as the company intersects 2.34% Copper Equivalent at the Knife Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan.

To Listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/105821/rock

To view the Press Release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8C5IKK12


About Rockridge Resources Ltd

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

 

Contact

Jonathan Wiesblatt
CEO or
Spencer Coulter, Corporate Communications
Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com
www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com



