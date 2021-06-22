Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) is a gold exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing the Company's key asset, the 100 owned Marymia Gold Project in the Mid West region of Western Australia.

In the near term, the Company is focused on expanding its high grade resource base to support plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.

Vango also has a Farm in, Joint Venture Agreement with Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR) for the nearby Ned's Creek Project, confirming Vango's dominant ground position in the world class Marymia Gold Belt.

About Vango Mining Ltd

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.

Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

  

