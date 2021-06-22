Vango Mining Ltd (
In the near term, the Company is focused on expanding its high grade resource base to support plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.
Vango also has a Farm in, Joint Venture Agreement with Lodestar Minerals (
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/077H3C23
About Vango Mining Ltd
Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.
Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.
ContactBruce McInnes
Executive Chairman
Vango Mining Limited
E: info@vangomining.com
T: +61 418 183 466
W: www.vangomining.com
Media and Investor Inquiries
James Moses
Mandate Corporate
E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au
T: +61 420 991 574
