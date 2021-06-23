Schrole Group Ltd (
Human Resources Software as a Service (SaaS) suite for educational organisations. Expanding from 2 to 5 key SaaS offerings, a complete HR SaaS suite.
Schrole has grown from $1.4m revenue (2017) to $6m (2020), with only 2 products and 3 sales staff.
In 2017, there were 2 software products, Connect and Cover, with the training business Develop providing training to blue-chip enterprise-level clients. Verify was added in 2018. In 2HCY2021, the first version of the fully integrated HR SaaS suite will be launched. SaaS revenue is expected be the key growth driver.
A significant opportunity to grow and monetise the Schrole Community (all customers and platform users). Our Schrole Community increased by ~6% to 176,714 from Dec 20 to April 2021.
SCL is growing its direct sales team and selling into new markets from 1 July 2021. Direct sales team has a strong track record.
Schrole's initial growth was through global and international schools networks Enterprise level clients and Government are a significant growth option, with multiple adjacent industry expansion opportunities
Target #1:
12,000 international schools an immediate growth opportunity
Target #2:
180,000 domestic schools an adjacent segment
Target #3:
Enterprise and government medium term growth options
