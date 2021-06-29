NSX welcomes K2 Energy Limited as the first FastTrack listing from ASX on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

K2 Energy Limited (NSX:KTE) listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $5.7 million.

K2 Energy Limited is an investment company currently focused on generating capital growth from its investment in Atomera, Inc., a Nasdaq listed Company.


About K2 Energy Limited

K2 Energy Limited (NSX:KTE) is currently involved in several major activities, being a Strategic Investor in Energy Saving Technology and Solar Energy. K2 Energy provided critical funding to Atomera, Inc. during its R & D development phase while they developed patentable technology for the silicon chip industry with energy saving and performance attributes. This funding converted into a significant interest in a NASDAQ listed corporation, being Atomera, Inc.

 



About NSX Ltd

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

  




Related Companies

NSX Ltd

K2 Energy Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General

K2 Energy Limited

K2 Energy Limited (NSX:KTE) Quotation of K2 Share on NSX Update


Read More

NSX Ltd

K2 Energy Limited (NSX:KTE) Quotation of K2 Share on NSX Update

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) Increases Stake in NSX Ltd via Placement

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) Successful Placement Raises Circa $3.5 Million

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) Graeme Samuel appointed to NSXA board

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) Quarterly Report


Read More