OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephen Hewitt-Dutton to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 July 2021. The appointment is in addition to Stephen's existing Company Secretarial role with the Company.

Stephen is an experienced accountant having spent over 25 years in senior financial roles, including CFO roles at MacPhersons Resources Limited and CZR Resources Limited.

OzAurum's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Pumphrey, said:

"I am very pleased that we have secured the professional and high calibre appointment of Stephen as OzAurum's new CFO. Stephen's appointment brings a wealth of skills and experience to the Company and to the Board, and I am looking forward to working with Stephen in the future."


About OzAurum Resources Limited

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.

   

Contact

Andrew Pumphrey
Managing Director and CEO
Mob +61-419-965-976
Office +61-8-9093-0039



Link: OzAurum Appoints CFO and Change of Address


Related Companies

OzAurum Resources Limited

MacPhersons Resources Ltd
   


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold

MacPhersons Resources Ltd

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement - Creation of a New Emerging Mid Tier Gold Business

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) Investor Presentation May 2019

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) 2019 Drilling Program Commences

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) Intermin and MacPhersons Merger Presentation

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) and MacPhersons Agree to Merge


Read More

OzAurum Resources Limited

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) New Widespread High-Grade Gold Zone at Mulgabbie

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) RC Drilling Identifies Wide Zone of Gold Mineralisation

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Spectacular High-Grade Gold Aircore Hits

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Quarterly Activities Report

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Half Yearly Report and Accounts


Read More