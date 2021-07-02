BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by the Company's Managing Director, David Breeze, who will present at The Capital Network's MarketLit Conference, Australia's first financial influencer, Millennial and Generation Z investment conference.

Event: MarketLit Conference
Date: Friday 2 July
Time: 8am - 1pm AEST
Format: Webinar

Register: The event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/EF09E8L3

To download the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/753LTJQ9


About BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

 

Contact

David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366



