MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S) will release its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday, 24 August 2021.

Following the release, our CEO, Mr Rene Sugo will be joined by our CFO, Mr Chris Last and Chief Executive - Wholesale, Mr Jon Cleaver to present the FY2021 full year results via a webinar.

When: Tuesday, 24 August 2021
Time: 9:00am - 10:00am AEDT

A live URL to the webinar will be available via the following link. Pre-registration is required:
Webinar link: Register https://mnfgroup.limited/investors

A recorded version of this webinar will be made available for later viewing.


About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $380m, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

  

Contact

Miki Kando
Executive Assistant to CEO / CTO
T: + 61 422 832 852
E: miki.kando@mnfgroup.limited

Media contacts:
Susie Reinhardt
T: + 61 401 399 781
E: sreinhardt@canningscomms.com.au



