The company intends on becoming completely vertically integrated, producing helium from their wells in Arizona for delivery to off take candidates within the region. The consumption of helium along with recent prices has proliferated as its uses in the medical world, in computers and other arenas has grown.
Mr. Rohlfing provides us with an overview of the company and an update on the Holbrook Helium Project as the company announces that it has encountered significant showings of helium across four formations in its fourth wildcat well. We discuss the fundamentals of the helium market and why it's an interesting potential investment opportunity.
About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.
