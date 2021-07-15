Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) provide the Investor Conference Presentation for the Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference.

Musgrave's 2021 objectives are to target Major High-Grade Systems and Near-Term Production.

Musgrave's Total Mineral Resource is 6.4mt @ 3.2g/t Au for 659koz Au with an opportunity for further discoveries through successful regional drilling programs ( e.g. Big Sky).

The company remains well funded within a strong $AUD gold price environment.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/39460622


About Musgrave Minerals Ltd

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.

    

Contact

Rob Waugh
Managing Director
Musgrave Minerals Limited
+61 8 9324 1061

Luke Forrestal
Associate Director
Media and Capital Partners
+61 411 479 144



Link: Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference Presentation


Related Companies

Musgrave Minerals Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold

Musgrave Minerals Ltd

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) High-grade Gold in Basement at West Island - EVN Cue JV

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) Exploration Update - Midwest Investor Forum

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) Thick Gold Intersections in RC Drilling at Big Sky

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) Further RC Drill Results from White Heat & Numbers Prospects

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) Big Sky Gold Mineralisation Strike Length More Than Doubled


Read More