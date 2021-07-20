White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that its Managing Director & CEO, Matthew Gill will be hosting a live Investor Webinar on Tuesday 20th July 2021 at 4.30pm ET (New York) and Wednesday 21st July 2021 at 6.30am EST (Melbourne).

Matthew Gill will go through the Company's July 2021 Presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

To view the presentation and registration details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N1NB6617


About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.

  

Contact

For further information, contact:
Matthew Gill or Shane Turner
Phone: +61-3-5331-4644
Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au
www.whiterockminerals.com.au




Link: White Rock Hosting Live Investor Webinar


Related Companies

White Rock Minerals Ltd
      


Related Industry Topics:
Mining Gold Zinc

White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Tenement Expansion Over New VMS Prospects at Red Mountain

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Scheme Booklet Registered with ASIC

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) and AuStar Merger - Results of First Court Hearing

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Second Drill Rig Commences Testing New VMS Targets, Alaska

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Interview White Rock's Technical Adviser - Quinton Hennigh


Read More